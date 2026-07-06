Radio Spot - Off Limits Establishments

A 15-second radio spot on off-limits establishments in the Kaiserslautern Military Community that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 10, 2026, to July 10, 2027. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 07:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92732
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832504.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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