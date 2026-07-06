AFN Naples News - Stuttgart Welcomes PCS Season and NATO Resilient Digital Infrastructure

260710-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 10, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting Stuttgart welcomes PCS season and NATO resilient digital infrastructure. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 07:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92731
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832483.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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