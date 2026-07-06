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    AFN Naples News - Stuttgart Welcomes PCS Season and NATO Resilient Digital Infrastructure

    AFN Naples News - Stuttgart Welcomes PCS Season and NATO Resilient Digital Infrastructure

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.10.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    260710-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 10, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting Stuttgart welcomes PCS season and NATO resilient digital infrastructure. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 07:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92731
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832483.mp3
    Length: 00:01:55
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News - Stuttgart Welcomes PCS Season and NATO Resilient Digital Infrastructure, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Naples

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