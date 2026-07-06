NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 10, 2026) An interview with Lydiana Stankiewicz, a member service representative with Navy Federal Credit Union, to highlight auto loans. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 06:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92729
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832475.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:34
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Lydiana Stankiewicz, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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