NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 10, 2026) An interview with Agata Carnazza, Veronica Isidron and Andrea Ryan to discuss upcoming Fleet and Family Support Center classes and the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program to discuss reporting options, Victim Advocate roles and the Family Advocacy Program. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 06:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92728
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832473.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:11
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Agata Carnazza, Veronica Isidron and Andrea Ryan, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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