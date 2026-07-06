(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- African Warships Close INR 250 New York Visit and CLDJ Executes Vigilant Ursa

    AFN Naples Radio News- African Warships Close INR 250 New York Visit and CLDJ Executes Vigilant Ursa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.09.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela 

    AFN Naples

    260709-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI and Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel Niani recently concluding their participation in the international Naval Review 250 and the execution of a full-scale personnel recovery operation exercise, Vigilant Ursa in Djibouti. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 07:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92727
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832392.mp3
    Length: 00:02:46
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- African Warships Close INR 250 New York Visit and CLDJ Executes Vigilant Ursa, by SA Christy Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio