AFN Naples Radio News- African Warships Close INR 250 New York Visit and CLDJ Executes Vigilant Ursa

260709-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI and Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel Niani recently concluding their participation in the international Naval Review 250 and the execution of a full-scale personnel recovery operation exercise, Vigilant Ursa in Djibouti. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 07:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92727
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832392.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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