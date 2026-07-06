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    AFN Naples Radio News - German American Friendship Fest and USAG Rheinland-Pfalzs Provides Assistance with Forest Fire in Germany.

    AFN Naples Radio News - German American Friendship Fest and USAG Rheinland-Pfalzs Provides Assistance with Forest Fire in Germany.

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela 

    AFN Naples

    260707-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 7, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the recent German American friendship festival held to celebrate freedom 250 and continued partnership between the two nations, and USAG Rheinland-Pfalzs providing assistance in managing a local forest fire in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 07:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92726
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832391.mp3
    Length: 00:02:13
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - German American Friendship Fest and USAG Rheinland-Pfalzs Provides Assistance with Forest Fire in Germany., by SA Christy Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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