260707-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 7, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the recent German American friendship festival held to celebrate freedom 250 and continued partnership between the two nations, and USAG Rheinland-Pfalzs providing assistance in managing a local forest fire in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 07:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92726
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832391.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - German American Friendship Fest and USAG Rheinland-Pfalzs Provides Assistance with Forest Fire in Germany., by SA Christy Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.