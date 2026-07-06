KMC Update - Trump Accounts and Responsible Pet Ownership

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the new Trump Accounts with Loreta Guzman, Army Community Service financial readiness specialist, and responsible pet ownership with Pvt. 1st Class Malenah Worden, Veterinary Medical Center Europe veterinary care technician, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 04:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92725
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832366.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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