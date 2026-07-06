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    KMC Update - Trump Accounts and Responsible Pet Ownership

    KMC Update - Trump Accounts and Responsible Pet Ownership

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.09.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the new Trump Accounts with Loreta Guzman, Army Community Service financial readiness specialist, and responsible pet ownership with Pvt. 1st Class Malenah Worden, Veterinary Medical Center Europe veterinary care technician, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 04:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92725
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832366.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Trump Accounts and Responsible Pet Ownership, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KMC
    AFN
    Animals
    finance

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