A radio news highlighting the 31st Operations Group during exercise OG War Day 26.2, June 25, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy and in the Adriatic Sea. Participants planned, coordinated and executed rescue operations in a realistic training environment to strengthen interoperability and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 03:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92724
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111832249.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: OG War Day 26.2, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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