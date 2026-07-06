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    AFN Aviano Radio News: OG War Day 26.2

    AFN Aviano Radio News: OG War Day 26.2

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.09.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news highlighting the 31st Operations Group during exercise OG War Day 26.2, June 25, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy and in the Adriatic Sea. Participants planned, coordinated and executed rescue operations in a realistic training environment to strengthen interoperability and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 03:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92724
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832249.mp3
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: OG War Day 26.2, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    combat search and rescue
    Aircraft
    Exercise
    combat
    Aviano Air Base
    OG War Day

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