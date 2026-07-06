NEWSCAST July 9, 2026: CJLOTS 26 & Pacific Partnership concludes in Vietnam

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (RECORDING DATE) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports on the Marines and Sailors of 3d Marine Logistics Group, alongside Republic of Korea allies and U.S. joint force partners, beginning a Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) exercise at Dogu Beach, Pohang, South Korea, and U.S. Navy-led Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) and U.S. Army-led Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26) concluding their joint mission with a closing ceremony at the Gold Coast Hotel in Quang Tri, Vietnam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)