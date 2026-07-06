(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NEWSCAST July 9, 2026: CJLOTS 26 & Pacific Partnership concludes in Vietnam

    NEWSCAST July 9, 2026: CJLOTS 26 & Pacific Partnership concludes in Vietnam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Seaman Victoria Petrova 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (RECORDING DATE) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova reports on the Marines and Sailors of 3d Marine Logistics Group, alongside Republic of Korea allies and U.S. joint force partners, beginning a Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) exercise at Dogu Beach, Pohang, South Korea, and U.S. Navy-led Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) and U.S. Army-led Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26) concluding their joint mission with a closing ceremony at the Gold Coast Hotel in Quang Tri, Vietnam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 03:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92719
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111832172.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST July 9, 2026: CJLOTS 26 & Pacific Partnership concludes in Vietnam, by SN Victoria Petrova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio