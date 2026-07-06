NEWSCAST July 9, 2026: F-15EX Returns to Kadena Air Base & U.S., Japanese Forces Conduct Pacific Atlas 26-1

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 9, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on the F-15EX Eagle II returning to Kadena Air Base Japan, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMDSDF), Japan Coast Guard (JCG), and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) forces conducting the inaugural Pacific Atlas 26-1 demonstration exercise off the coast of Japan, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)