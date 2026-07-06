COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 9, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on a Guam Army National Guard Unit deployed under Task Force Talon, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, partnering with Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 for joint medical evacuation and air assault tactical training in Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 23:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92713
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111831814.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Army National Guard Unit Partners with Navy Helicopter Squadron, by SN Joelle Angrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.