(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: Army National Guard Unit Partners with Navy Helicopter Squadron

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: Army National Guard Unit Partners with Navy Helicopter Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Seaman Joelle Angrand 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 9, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on a Guam Army National Guard Unit deployed under Task Force Talon, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, partnering with Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 for joint medical evacuation and air assault tactical training in Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 23:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92713
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111831814.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Army National Guard Unit Partners with Navy Helicopter Squadron, by SN Joelle Angrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio