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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Leadership Insight: Deferred Consequences Sustainment Risk in Experimentation and Prototyping

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Leadership Insight: Deferred Consequences Sustainment Risk in Experimentation and Prototyping

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    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    If we project ourselves into the future and see that sustainment costs ultimately become operationally or fiscally unaffordable, will acquisition leaders still defend the decision to accelerate programs while accepting reduced analytical rigor? Or will the Army discover that it merely shifted risk from the present into the future where the consequences became harder, more expensive and potentially irreversible?

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92707
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111830745.mp3
    Length: 00:09:46
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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