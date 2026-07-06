Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Leadership Insight: Deferred Consequences Sustainment Risk in Experimentation and Prototyping

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If we project ourselves into the future and see that sustainment costs ultimately become operationally or fiscally unaffordable, will acquisition leaders still defend the decision to accelerate programs while accepting reduced analytical rigor? Or will the Army discover that it merely shifted risk from the present into the future where the consequences became harder, more expensive and potentially irreversible?