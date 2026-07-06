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    Radio Spot: Chess Club

    Radio Spot: Chess Club

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    CUBA

    04.09.2026

    Audio by Seaman Madison McCary 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay about chess club. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Madison McCary.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 14:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92705
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111830735.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Radio Spot: Chess Club, by SN Madison McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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