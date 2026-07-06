AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: China Tests Ballistic Missile

AFN Guantanamo Bay radio news highlighting China's testing of a ballistic missile launched from the South China Sea into the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jorge Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 10:14
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92699
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111830040.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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