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    AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: China Tests Ballistic Missile

    AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: China Tests Ballistic Missile

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    CUBA

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jorge Sanchez 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    AFN Guantanamo Bay radio news highlighting China's testing of a ballistic missile launched from the South China Sea into the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jorge Sanchez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 10:14
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92699
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111830040.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio News Spot: China Tests Ballistic Missile, by PO3 Jorge Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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