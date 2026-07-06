A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Games Night Friday Liberty Event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jorge Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 09:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92698
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111829979.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Guantanamo Bay Radio Spot: Games Night Friday Liberty Event, by PO3 Jorge Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.