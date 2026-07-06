Radio Spot - Financial Readiness

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A 30-second radio spot encouraging service members to make efforts to get help if they are experiencing any financial trouble that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 9, 2026, to July 9, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)