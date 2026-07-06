A 30-second radio spot encouraging service members to make efforts to get help if they are experiencing any financial trouble that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 9, 2026, to July 9, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 09:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92697
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111829978.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Financial Readiness, by A1C Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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