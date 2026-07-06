An informational audio spot details an upcoming Unit Safety Officer course available to the entire Vicenza Military Community from August 17-21. The report explains the importance of the training, how to register via ATRRS, and the benefits of local certification for unit readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 08:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92694
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111829869.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unit Safety Officer Course Offered at Caserma Ederle, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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