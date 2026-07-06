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    Unit Safety Officer Course Offered at Caserma Ederle

    Unit Safety Officer Course Offered at Caserma Ederle

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    ITALY

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    An informational audio spot details an upcoming Unit Safety Officer course available to the entire Vicenza Military Community from August 17-21. The report explains the importance of the training, how to register via ATRRS, and the benefits of local certification for unit readiness.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 08:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92694
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111829869.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unit Safety Officer Course Offered at Caserma Ederle, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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