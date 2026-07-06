Unit Safety Officer Course Offered at Caserma Ederle

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An informational audio spot details an upcoming Unit Safety Officer course available to the entire Vicenza Military Community from August 17-21. The report explains the importance of the training, how to register via ATRRS, and the benefits of local certification for unit readiness.