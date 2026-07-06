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    SETAF-AF Promotes Outdoor Safety for Summer Activities in Italy

    SETAF-AF Promotes Outdoor Safety for Summer Activities in Italy

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    ITALY

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    An audio PSA from the SETAF-AF Safety Office offers crucial safety advice for individuals planning to hike, bike, or explore Italy's natural landscapes. Key recommendations include checking the weather, carrying water, wearing proper footwear, and staying on marked trails to ensure a safe return.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 08:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92693
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111829866.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF Promotes Outdoor Safety for Summer Activities in Italy, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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