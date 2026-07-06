An audio PSA from the SETAF-AF Safety Office offers crucial safety advice for individuals planning to hike, bike, or explore Italy's natural landscapes. Key recommendations include checking the weather, carrying water, wearing proper footwear, and staying on marked trails to ensure a safe return.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 08:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92693
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111829866.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF Promotes Outdoor Safety for Summer Activities in Italy, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.