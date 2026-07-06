AFN Naples Radio News - African Chiefs of Defense conference and Baltic Bastion in Latvia

260707-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 7, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference and Trilateral defensive training in Latvia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 08:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92687
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111829720.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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