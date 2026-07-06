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    AFN Naples Radio News - African Chiefs of Defense conference and Baltic Bastion in Latvia

    AFN Naples Radio News - African Chiefs of Defense conference and Baltic Bastion in Latvia

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    AFN Naples

    260707-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 7, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting 2026 African Chiefs of Defense Conference and Trilateral defensive training in Latvia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 08:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92687
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111829720.mp3
    Length: 00:02:26
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - African Chiefs of Defense conference and Baltic Bastion in Latvia, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Danish
    Latvian
    Michigan National Guard
    African Chief of Defence Conference

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