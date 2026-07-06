Weird News Wednesdays

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U.S. Army Corporal Jacob Rodriguez, afternoon radio disc jockey broadcasting as "DJ HotRod," hosts a "Weird News Wednesday" radio segment at the AFN Daegu radio studio on Camp Walker, Republic of Korea, July 9, 2026. Corporal Rodriguez utilizes his weekly segment focusing on bizarre food-related news from around the world to entertain the local military community while seamlessly delivering vital command information and updates on upcoming installation events to service members and their families stationed in the Daegu enclave. (U.S. Army Newscast by Cpl. Jacob Rodriguez)