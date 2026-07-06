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    Weird News Wednesdays

    Weird News Wednesdays

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Cpl. jacob rodriguez 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Army Corporal Jacob Rodriguez, afternoon radio disc jockey broadcasting as "DJ HotRod," hosts a "Weird News Wednesday" radio segment at the AFN Daegu radio studio on Camp Walker, Republic of Korea, July 9, 2026. Corporal Rodriguez utilizes his weekly segment focusing on bizarre food-related news from around the world to entertain the local military community while seamlessly delivering vital command information and updates on upcoming installation events to service members and their families stationed in the Daegu enclave. (U.S. Army Newscast by Cpl. Jacob Rodriguez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 02:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92683
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111829294.mp3
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weird News Wednesdays, by CPL jacob rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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