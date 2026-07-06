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    Fifth Air Force Concludes Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 with Japanese counterparts

    Fifth Air Force Concludes Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 with Japanese counterparts

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    JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Exercise VALIANT SHIELD 2026 concluded, after ten days of ongoing combined-force mission simulations. Spanning locations throughout the Indo-Pacific, 5th Air Force led operations at Yokota Air Base, establishing a bilateral air operations coordination center with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Together, 5AF and JASDF members partnered on multiple events, including a KC-46 refueling mission, a mass casualty aeromedical evacuation, rapid airfield damage recovery efforts, and more.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 23:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92679
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111829061.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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