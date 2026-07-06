Exercise VALIANT SHIELD 2026 concluded, after ten days of ongoing combined-force mission simulations. Spanning locations throughout the Indo-Pacific, 5th Air Force led operations at Yokota Air Base, establishing a bilateral air operations coordination center with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Together, 5AF and JASDF members partnered on multiple events, including a KC-46 refueling mission, a mass casualty aeromedical evacuation, rapid airfield damage recovery efforts, and more.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 23:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92679
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111829061.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fifth Air Force Concludes Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 with Japanese counterparts, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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