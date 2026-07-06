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    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

    US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

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    JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command hosted His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, during an official visit to headquarters at Camp H. M. Smith, July 7, 2026.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 23:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92678
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111829059.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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