US PACOM Commander Hosts Thai Deputy Prime Minister

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command hosted His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, during an official visit to headquarters at Camp H. M. Smith, July 7, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 23:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92678
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111829059.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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