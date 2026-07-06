U.S. forces strengthen Pacific security partnerships at CARAT Thailand 2026

The United States deepened its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific this week as U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps forces joined maritime partners from Thailand in Sattahip to open the 32nd iteration of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, July 6.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 23:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92677
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111829058.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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