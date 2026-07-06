High Noon News Liberty Fest 2026

U.S. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Chief of Community Recreation, Shawn Johnson, speaks on what goes into behind the scenes to pull off a successful and safe Liberty Fest, July 1, 2026 at Camp Walker, USAG Daegu, South Korea. MWR is a network of quality of life programs tailored to support servicemembers and their families along with retirees and Department of War civilian employees. (Newscast by U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 22:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92676
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111828976.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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