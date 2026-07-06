(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    High Noon News Liberty Fest 2026

    High Noon News Liberty Fest 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Chief of Community Recreation, Shawn Johnson, speaks on what goes into behind the scenes to pull off a successful and safe Liberty Fest, July 1, 2026 at Camp Walker, USAG Daegu, South Korea. MWR is a network of quality of life programs tailored to support servicemembers and their families along with retirees and Department of War civilian employees. (Newscast by U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 22:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92676
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111828976.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Noon News Liberty Fest 2026, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio