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    AFN Naples Radio Spot - MWR Dog Days of Summer Run

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - MWR Dog Days of Summer Run

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.08.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    AFN Naples

    260708-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 8th, 2026) AFN Radio spot highlighting Dog Days of Summer Fun Run 3k hosted by MWR Naples Saturday, July 25th, at 9 A.M. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 08:31
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92668
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111827299.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - MWR Dog Days of Summer Run, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Run
    MWR

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