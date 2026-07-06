260708-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 8th, 2026) AFN Radio spot highlighting Dog Days of Summer Fun Run 3k hosted by MWR Naples Saturday, July 25th, at 9 A.M. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 08:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92668
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111827299.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - MWR Dog Days of Summer Run, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.