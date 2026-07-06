In This News In One:
U.S. Army Garrison and the city of Powidz host the third annual Freedom Fest at Powidz Lake, Poland.
(U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92662
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111827041.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Poland and The City Of Powidz Host 3rd Annual Freedom Fest- News In One July 6, 2026, by PO2 Jack Hoppe and SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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