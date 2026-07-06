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    USAG Poland Celebrates Freedom 250 With the Local Polish Community- News In One July 8, 2026

    USAG Poland Celebrates Freedom 250 With the Local Polish Community- News In One July 8, 2026

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    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.29.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland marked the 250th anniversary of American Independence by celebrating with the local community in Poznan, Poland.

    (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92660
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111827036.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Poland Celebrates Freedom 250 With the Local Polish Community- News In One July 8, 2026, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    StrongerTogether
    target_europe_news
    USAG Poland
    Army251

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