USAG Poland Celebrates Freedom 250 With the Local Polish Community- News In One July 8, 2026

In This News In One:
U.S. Army Garrison Poland marked the 250th anniversary of American Independence by celebrating with the local community in Poznan, Poland.
(U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 09:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92660
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111827036.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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