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    USAG Poland and The City Of Powidz Host 3rd Annual Freedom Fest- News In One July 6, 2026

    USAG Poland and The City Of Powidz Host 3rd Annual Freedom Fest- News In One July 6, 2026

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    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.29.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:
    U.S. Army Garrison and the city of Powidz host the third annual Freedom Fest at Powidz Lake, Poland.

    (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 06:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92660
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111827036.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Poland and The City Of Powidz Host 3rd Annual Freedom Fest- News In One July 6, 2026, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    StrongerTogether
    target_europe_news
    USAG Poland
    Army251

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