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    Sponsorship houseing

    Sponsorship houseing

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.06.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    MSgt Nana Dankwa, a member of the 718th Civil Engineering Squadron, talks about how sponsors help newcomers get housing on Okinawa, Japan July 7, 2026. Sponsoring helps service members be set up for success and hit the ground running at new commands. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92650
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111826587.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sponsorship houseing, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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