Sponsorship houseing

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MSgt Nana Dankwa, a member of the 718th Civil Engineering Squadron, talks about how sponsors help newcomers get housing on Okinawa, Japan July 7, 2026. Sponsoring helps service members be set up for success and hit the ground running at new commands. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)