(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NEWSCAST July 7, 2026: CARAT Thailand 2026 & Army National Guard and Navy Task Force Talon

    NEWSCAST July 7, 2026: CARAT Thailand 2026 & Army National Guard and Navy Task Force Talon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 7, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Grant Gorzocoski reports on Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Exercise Thailand 2026 in Songkhla, Thailand, and Army National Guard partnering with the US Navy in joint Task Force Talon for tactical training in Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 7, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 00:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92648
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111826483.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST July 7, 2026: CARAT Thailand 2026 & Army National Guard and Navy Task Force Talon, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam National Guard
    Task Force Talon
    CARAT Thailand
    US Army
    Sasebo
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio