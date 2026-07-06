NEWSCAST July 7, 2026: CARAT Thailand 2026 & Army National Guard and Navy Task Force Talon

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 7, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer Grant Gorzocoski reports on Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Exercise Thailand 2026 in Songkhla, Thailand, and Army National Guard partnering with the US Navy in joint Task Force Talon for tactical training in Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 7, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)