Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP36: Rotation 26-05, Lt. Col. Dick, 3LAR (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Lt. Col. Matthew Schardt, Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with Lt. Col. John Dick, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marines Division, to discuss Rotation 26-05 and what role they played training alongside the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. They talk about the overall mission of 3rd LAR, lessons learned from this joint force integration, some of the challenges they faced, and how they overcame them.
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Episode hosted by Lt. Col. Matthew Schadt and edited by Annette Pritt
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 12:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92646
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111825451.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:44
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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