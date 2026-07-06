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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Understand the Why Behind the Work

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Understand the Why Behind the Work

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    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Audio by Cheryl Marino 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Faces of the Force profile on Ebonie F. McClintock-Bennett, Army Contracting Command Mission Installation Contracting Command Office of Small Business Programs procurement analyst.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92644
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111825250.mp3
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Understand the Why Behind the Work, by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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