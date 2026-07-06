Behind the Frontline: Enabling the Warfighter - Deferred Consequences: Sustainment Risk in Experimentation and Prototyping

Leadership Insight: by Robert F. Briar
If we project ourselves into the future and see that sustainment costs ultimately become operationally or fiscally unaffordable, will acquisition leaders still defend the decision to accelerate programs while accepting reduced analytical rigor? Or will the Army discover that it merely shifted risk from the present into the future where the consequences became harder, more expensive and potentially irreversible?
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92643
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111825063.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
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Leadership Insight: Deferred Consequences: Sustainment Risk in Experimentation and Prototyping
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