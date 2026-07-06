Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - 2026 ACMA Summit Success

Over 30 Army acquisition career development leaders met at a combination virtual and in-person conference at the United States Army Acquisition Support Center (USAASC) on June 3.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92642
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111825030.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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