Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 43
Aviation Medicine: Complete 8-Part Mini-Series Compilation
For Army Aviators constantly on the move, maintaining medical readiness just got easier. Lyster Army Health Clinic has officially released a complete, seamless compilation of its highly acclaimed eight-part Aviation Medicine mini-series on the Lyster Health Talks podcast.
Designed as the ultimate masterclass in how Aviation Medicine ties directly into Army Aviation, this compilation episode provides aircrews with a single, convenient audio resource. Listeners can now access the entire educational series in one comprehensive file. Hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, the series features subject matter experts from across the clinic and the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity (USAAMA). Together, they break down the critical medical components that keep Fort Rucker aviators in the air and mission-ready.
Episode 35
1. When to Start your Flight Physical
Episode 36
2. How to Book Your Flight Physical
Episode 37
3. Why Isn’t My Flight Physical Done Yet?
Episode 38
4. Flight Surgeon of the Day
Episode 39
5. Let’s Talk About It: Mental Health
Episode 40
6. Sound Advice: Navigating Hearing Health in Aviation
Episode 41
7. Grounded: Myths vs. Facts
Episode 42
8. The Teamwork Behind Aviation Medicine
Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 11:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92636
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111823049.mp3
|Length:
|01:41:21
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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