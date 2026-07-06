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    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 43

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 43

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    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 43
    Aviation Medicine: Complete 8-Part Mini-Series Compilation

    For Army Aviators constantly on the move, maintaining medical readiness just got easier. Lyster Army Health Clinic has officially released a complete, seamless compilation of its highly acclaimed eight-part Aviation Medicine mini-series on the Lyster Health Talks podcast.

    Designed as the ultimate masterclass in how Aviation Medicine ties directly into Army Aviation, this compilation episode provides aircrews with a single, convenient audio resource. Listeners can now access the entire educational series in one comprehensive file. Hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, the series features subject matter experts from across the clinic and the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity (USAAMA). Together, they break down the critical medical components that keep Fort Rucker aviators in the air and mission-ready.

    Episode 35
    1. When to Start your Flight Physical

    Episode 36
    2. How to Book Your Flight Physical

    Episode 37
    3. Why Isn’t My Flight Physical Done Yet?

    Episode 38
    4. Flight Surgeon of the Day

    Episode 39
    5. Let’s Talk About It: Mental Health

    Episode 40
    6. Sound Advice: Navigating Hearing Health in Aviation

    Episode 41
    7. Grounded: Myths vs. Facts

    Episode 42
    8. The Teamwork Behind Aviation Medicine

    Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 11:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92636
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111823049.mp3
    Length: 01:41:21
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 43, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Fort Rucker, Army Medicine, Medical Readiness Command East,

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