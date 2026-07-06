Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 42

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Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 42

The Teamwork Behind Aviation Medicine



Medicine and aviation are both fields defined by precision, communication, and a zero-fail mission mindset. But what happens when you put a pilot and a medical provider in the same room to discuss force readiness?



Let's prep for takeoff one last time.

In the highly anticipated finale of the special eight-part Aviation Medicine mini-series, Lyster Health Talks brings the conversation full circle. Host Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, sits down with two unique guests to bridge the gap between patient care and flight operations: Lt. Col. Rebecca Mercer, Deputy Commander for Nursing, and Capt. Christian Sprinkle, Medical Company Commander and Medevac Pilot.



Together, they wrap up the comprehensive mini-series by offering dual perspectives on aviation medicine. By contrasting the clinical viewpoint of a senior nurse with the operational realities of a Medevac pilot, this final episode highlights exactly how the medical team and the aviation community work in tandem to keep Fort Rucker’s aircrews safe, healthy, and in the sky.

Join us now for the conclusion of the Aviation Medicine mini-series!



Missed an episode? You can stream the entire 8-part Aviation Medicine mini-series on your favorite podcast platform or via the Lyster Army Health Clinic Website.



Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.