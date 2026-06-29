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    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 41

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 41

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    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 41
    Grounded: Myths vs. Facts

    Welcome to the seventh installment of our special Aviation Medicine mini-series on Lyster Health Talks. In this fact-finding episode, host Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, sits down with two leading experts to bust the most common myths surrounding flight status: Maj. Daniella Pettinari, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, and Liz Johnson-Bailey, Physician Assistant with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity (USAAMA).

    What is the actual reality behind the dreaded down-slip? Together, they tackle the misconceptions head-on. They explain what actually triggers a temporary down-slip, how the waiver process really works, and why being transparent about your health is the fastest and safest way to stay mission ready. Don't let flight line rumors dictate your medical readiness. Get the facts directly from the experts who keep you in the air!

    Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 11:28
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92629
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111821467.mp3
    Length: 00:15:16
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 41, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Army Medicine, Medical Readiness Command East, DHA

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