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    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 40

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 40

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    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 40
    Sound Advice: Navigating Hearing Health in Aviation

    Are we coming in loud and clear?
    In the cockpit, missing a critical radio transmission or failing to detect an environmental cue is not an option. Hearing health is not just a personal wellness issue—it is a critical component of flight safety, individual flight status, and overall force readiness.

    Let's prep for takeoff with the newest episode of the Lyster Health Talks Aviation Medicine mini-series!
    In this episode, host Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, sits down with Lt. Col. Ellie Young, Chief of Audiology at Lyster, to discuss all things hearing health. Together, they break down the hazards of flight line noise, the best preventative measures to protect your hearing, and practical tips to ensure our aircrews always stay "clear to copy."
    Protect your communication capabilities so you can safely stay in the air!

    Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 08:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92626
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111820193.mp3
    Length: 00:13:25
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 40, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Fort Rucker, Army Medicine, Medical Readiness Command East,

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