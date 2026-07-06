CYS Homework Help Spot

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Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services host access to homework help each weekday during the school year at the Middle School Teen Center on Hainerberg, Germany. This spot was recorded at the teen center on July 1, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)