Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services has a driving simulator at the Middle School Teen Center on Hainerberg, Germany. This spot was recorded at the center on July 1, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 03:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92623
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111820170.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CYS Driving Simulator Spot, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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