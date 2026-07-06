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    CYS Driving Simulator Spot

    CYS Driving Simulator Spot

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.02.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services has a driving simulator at the Middle School Teen Center on Hainerberg, Germany. This spot was recorded at the center on July 1, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 03:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92623
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111820170.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CYS Driving Simulator Spot, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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