BOSS Study Hall Spot

The Wiesbaden Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers hosts a weekly military board study hall. This spot was recorded in the AFN studio on Clay Kaserne, Germany, June 25, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 03:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92622
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111820168.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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