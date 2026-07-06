ACS Lending Closet Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92620" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Wiesbaden Army Community Service provides temporary use of various kitchen items from their lending closet on Hainerberg, Germany. This spot was recorded in the AFN studio on Clay Kaserne June 29, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)