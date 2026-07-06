The Wiesbaden Army Community Service provides temporary use of various kitchen items from their lending closet on Hainerberg, Germany. This spot was recorded in the AFN studio on Clay Kaserne June 29, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 03:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92620
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111820166.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACS Lending Closet Spot, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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