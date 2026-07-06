Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation needs volunteer trip captains for their adventure and leisure trips throughout Europe. This spot was recorded in the AFN studio on Clay Kaserne, Germany, June 29, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 03:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92619
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111820165.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ODR Trip Captain Spot, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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