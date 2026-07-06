The Wiesbaden USO hosts social gatherings for spouses of military service members and DOW civilians. This spot was recorded at the USO on Clay Kaserne, Germany, June 20, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 03:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92618
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111820164.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Spouse Meet-up Spot, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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