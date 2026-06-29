Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 39

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Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 39

Let’s Talk About It: Mental Health



Mental fitness is just as critical to the mission as physical fitness. In the latest episode of the Lyster Health Talks Aviation Medicine eight-part mini-series, we are tackling the topic head-on.



Join host Lt. Col. Leah Steder for "Let's Talk About It: Mental Health." For this vital conversation, she is joined by two special guests: Maj. Daniella Pettinari, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, and Sgt. Major Garret Cleland, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Lyster Army Health Clinic.



Together, this leadership team is breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health. Taking care of yourself, so you can take care of the mission.



Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.