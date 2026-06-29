(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 39

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 39

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 39
    Let’s Talk About It: Mental Health

    Mental fitness is just as critical to the mission as physical fitness. In the latest episode of the Lyster Health Talks Aviation Medicine eight-part mini-series, we are tackling the topic head-on.

    Join host Lt. Col. Leah Steder for "Let's Talk About It: Mental Health." For this vital conversation, she is joined by two special guests: Maj. Daniella Pettinari, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, and Sgt. Major Garret Cleland, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    Together, this leadership team is breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health. Taking care of yourself, so you can take care of the mission.

    Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 07:47
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92617
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111818305.mp3
    Length: 00:16:25
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 39, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic, DHA, Army Medicine, Fort Rucker, Lyster Health Talks Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio