Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 38

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Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 38

Flight Surgeon of the Day



Lyster Army Health Clinic continues its special eight-part Aviation Medicine mini-series on the Lyster Health Talks podcast with the release of Episode 38, “Flight Surgeon of the Day.”



In this fourth installment of our aviation-focused series, host Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, sits down with Liz Johnson-Bailey, Physician Assistant with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity (USAAMA). Together, they explain the vital role and importance of the Flight Surgeon of the Day (FSOD), and how the FSOD plays a critical role in keeping Fort Rucker Aviators mission-ready and cleared to fly!



Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.