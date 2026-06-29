Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 38
Flight Surgeon of the Day
Lyster Army Health Clinic continues its special eight-part Aviation Medicine mini-series on the Lyster Health Talks podcast with the release of Episode 38, “Flight Surgeon of the Day.”
In this fourth installment of our aviation-focused series, host Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, sits down with Liz Johnson-Bailey, Physician Assistant with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity (USAAMA). Together, they explain the vital role and importance of the Flight Surgeon of the Day (FSOD), and how the FSOD plays a critical role in keeping Fort Rucker Aviators mission-ready and cleared to fly!
Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92613
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111816539.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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