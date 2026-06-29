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    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 38

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 38

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    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 38
    Flight Surgeon of the Day

    Lyster Army Health Clinic continues its special eight-part Aviation Medicine mini-series on the Lyster Health Talks podcast with the release of Episode 38, “Flight Surgeon of the Day.”

    In this fourth installment of our aviation-focused series, host Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic, sits down with Liz Johnson-Bailey, Physician Assistant with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity (USAAMA). Together, they explain the vital role and importance of the Flight Surgeon of the Day (FSOD), and how the FSOD plays a critical role in keeping Fort Rucker Aviators mission-ready and cleared to fly!

    Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92613
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111816539.mp3
    Length: 00:07:49
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 38, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Medical Readiness Command East, DHA, Fort Rucker, Army Medicine

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