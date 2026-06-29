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    Afternoon Alibi with DJ Diesal

    Afternoon Alibi with DJ Diesal

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    ITALY

    05.04.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 4, 2026) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:43
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92605
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815908.mp3
    Length: 00:09:42
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afternoon Alibi with DJ Diesal, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RADIO SHOW
    SCOPE
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA
    AFN

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