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    The LOGSTAT: Tactical Sustainment Leaders

    The LOGSTAT: Tactical Sustainment Leaders

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    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #59: As America celebrates its 250th birthday this Fourth of July, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CSM James LaFratta, the CASCOM CSM, to discuss how sustainers can be more tactical in all their operations. Through their dialogue they present how leaders need to implement more tactical training at all levels and ways to achieve that goal.

    CASCOM Homepage: https://home.army.mil/lee/units-tenants/cascom
    Line of Departure: https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/
    CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos
    Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okWEFCA44AI

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 08:16
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92599
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815889.mp3
    Length: 00:50:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The LOGSTAT: Tactical Sustainment Leaders, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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