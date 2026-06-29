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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Education Center Resources

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Education Center Resources

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    ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the Education Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Education Center provides resources and guidance to help Airmen explore education goals, college options and testing opportunities that support personal and professional development. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 07:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92595
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815869.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Education Center Resources, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Airmen
    Education
    Aviano Air Base
    education center
    31st Fighter Wing
    development

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