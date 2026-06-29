A radio spot highlighting the Education Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Education Center provides resources and guidance to help Airmen explore education goals, college options and testing opportunities that support personal and professional development. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 07:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92595
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815869.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Education Center Resources, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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