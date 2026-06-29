NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 29, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Heather Shattuck, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, conducts a live radio show to discuss summer health concerns hosted by American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 07:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92594
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815855.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patient Informational Minute with Capt. Shattuck and Cmdr. Albert, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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